Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 330,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.