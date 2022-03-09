Alexander Horvath Purchases 50,000 Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) Director Alexander Horvath bought 50,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$906,750.
ELO opened at C$4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.06 and a 12-month high of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 17.52.
