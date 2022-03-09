Alexander Horvath Purchases 50,000 Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) Director Alexander Horvath bought 50,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$906,750.

ELO opened at C$4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.06 and a 12-month high of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 17.52.

Eloro Resources Company Profile

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

