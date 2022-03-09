Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $9,155,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

