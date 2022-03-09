Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $51.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $833,419 over the last 90 days. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AKRO opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $522.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

