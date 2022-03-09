AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.52

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 9869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

