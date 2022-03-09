AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 10,617,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.