Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,275. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.54 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.