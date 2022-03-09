Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Buys $45,750.00 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 3,000 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $102.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

