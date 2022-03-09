Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $29.67 Average PT from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 25,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. Aemetis has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $483.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.20.
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
