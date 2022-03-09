Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $29.67 Average PT from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 25,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. Aemetis has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $483.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,347 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aemetis by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aemetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

