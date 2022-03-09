ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.41

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.41 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76). ADVFN shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 52,001 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.08. The company has a market capitalization of £16.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. ADVFN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

