Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Sells $165,067.83 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) insider Jill L. Griffin sold 30,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $165,067.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,803,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 176,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

