Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,674 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADES. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

