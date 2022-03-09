Adrianna E. Greenwald Sells 8,825 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,886,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGI. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

