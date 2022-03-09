Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $18,843.69 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $18,843.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADPT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 841,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after buying an additional 1,133,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,052,000 after buying an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,143,000 after acquiring an additional 209,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

