Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Lance Baldo Sells 2,373 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADPT remained flat at $$11.70 during trading on Tuesday. 949,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,282. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 841,447 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,968,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 632,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 473,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

