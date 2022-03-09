Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

ADAP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 4,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,246. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $312.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

