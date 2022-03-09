Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
ADAP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 4,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,246. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $312.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.
In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
