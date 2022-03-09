Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 1,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.61. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.