Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 36,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 334,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,647,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 24,591,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,529,277. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

