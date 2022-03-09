Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.24 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

