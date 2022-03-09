Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $34.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,918,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

