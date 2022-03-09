Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 2,381 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.78. 72,000,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,793,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $371.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock worth $122,121,988. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

