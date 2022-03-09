Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.32

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 2406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

ANIOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acerinox from €16.30 ($17.72) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.25 ($22.01) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.