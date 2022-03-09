Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading 9.3% Higher

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. 2,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,126,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after buying an additional 337,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 45,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

