Accelerate Diagnostics’ (AXDX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $134.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 54,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $257,978.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

