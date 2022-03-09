ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ABM Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

ABM stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,690. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABM. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

