Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.64

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 13200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

