AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.64. 295,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The firm has a market cap of $264.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.