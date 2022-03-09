Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Shares of AADI stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 82,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,797. The stock has a market cap of $399.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 642,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,331,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.