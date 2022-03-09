Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of AADI stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 82,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,797. The stock has a market cap of $399.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.