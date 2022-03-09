A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19,078.00.
OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)
