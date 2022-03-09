A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19,078.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.