980 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 980 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

CI stock opened at $229.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.