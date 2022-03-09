908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Price Target Cut to $30.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. 908 Devices has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The stock has a market cap of $498.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after buying an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in 908 Devices by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

