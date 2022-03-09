$9.07 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.99 and the highest is $9.28. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $34.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.19 to $37.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $31.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $36.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,621,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

ABG stock opened at $187.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.96. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.