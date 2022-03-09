8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.21

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 25653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Get 8X8 alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.