8,826 Shares in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APYX opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $338.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

