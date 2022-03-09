78,100 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 78,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 317,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,933. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $77.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.