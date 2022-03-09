78,100 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 78,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 317,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,933. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $77.26.
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
