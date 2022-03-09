7,655 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,962,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4,805.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 144,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,336. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
United Therapeutics stock opened at $172.48 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.95. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
