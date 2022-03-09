$616.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) to report $616.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $443.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $803.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

FSLR stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. 90,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. First Solar has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,411 shares of company stock worth $347,455 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

