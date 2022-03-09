5,768 Shares in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,768 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 576.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,762 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,755 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,631 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $471.05 million, a P/E ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

