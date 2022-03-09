500,794 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLMI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $8,739,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

