$5.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will announce $5.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.78. The stock had a trading volume of 144,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.