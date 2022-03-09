$48.45 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $48.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $49.60 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $197.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $206.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $205.70 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $227.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 490,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 143.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

