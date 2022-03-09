4,574 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,152,000.00 and a beta of 0.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

