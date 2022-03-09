$41.74 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will announce $41.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.46 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $178.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $184.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $194.80 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $221.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 414,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,461. The company has a market capitalization of $732.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.