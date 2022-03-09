$4.69 EPS Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.75 to $23.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after buying an additional 481,362 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $439,049,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,071,000 after purchasing an additional 260,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

