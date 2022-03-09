$4.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $19.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE TEN opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 34.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 195,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 255,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 287,670 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

