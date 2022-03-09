$4.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will post $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the highest is $4.92. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $16.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $19.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $17.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

