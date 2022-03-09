$37.63 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to announce $37.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $38.10 million. BTRS posted sales of $33.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $166.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.77 million to $168.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $202.48 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTRS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

BTRS stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $972.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BTRS by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

