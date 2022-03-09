34,600 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $453,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,731,538 shares of company stock worth $155,796,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

