$335.24 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will report $335.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.50 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $281.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.58. 14,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,702. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

