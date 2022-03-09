$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $14.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.17. The stock had a trading volume of 584,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

